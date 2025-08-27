Taylor Swift’s Future Father-in-Law Spills Details of Engagement

Burning Man festival’s “Orgy Dome” has been blown away, leaving festivalgoers without their infamous oasis of intimacy. Orgy Dorm organizers announced Sunday that the 150-person campsite had been destroyed after dust storms tore through Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, where the annual festival is held. “Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space,” the sex-positive collective running Orgy Dorm said on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated.” On Tuesday, the organizers shared a list of supplies, from ball bungees to pipes, asking festivalgoers to bring whatever they could in order to rebuild. The Orgy Dorm was founded in 2003 and consists of climate-controlled tents padded with mattresses, couches, and pillows that provide a “consensual space for couples and moresomes to play during their stay,” according to its organizers. The sex palace reportedly entertained over 5,000 guests last year, with lines swelling outside. Burning Man began Sunday and is expected to run through Monday, Sept. 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Burning Man’s Orgy Ended Prematurely by Severe WindWHAT A BLOWThe pleasure palace collapsed before the party could begin.
- 2T-Swift’s Future Father-in-Law Spills Details of Engagement‘GET IT DONE!’Ed Kelce reveals where and when it all happened, plus their plans for children.
Partner updateAD BY Wayfair CanadaSave Up to 70% on Home Goods: Wayfair Canada Labour Day SaleSMART SAVINGSGive your space a refresh before fall begins with Wayfair Canada’s clearance sale.
- 3Movie Star Denzel Washington Says He Doesn't Watch MoviesPLOT TWISTThe actor made the baffling confession during an interview with director Spike Lee and rapper-turned-actor A$AP Rocky.
- 4Lana Del Rey Explains Why Her Tenth Album Is DelayedCOUNTRY TIMEPatient fans will have to wait even longer for country Lana.
Shop with ScoutedMy Favorite Pore-Erasing Supergoop SPF Is on Sale Right NowSUPER SALESupergoop’s matte Unseen Sunscreen (along with the brand’s other bestsellers) is on sale right now.
- 5JonBenét Ramsey Detective Dies SuddenlyKEY ROLETom Haney Jr. assisted in trying to solve the 1996 murder of the 6-year-old beauty queen.
- 6World Leader Crammed Trump's Book Before White House MeetingART OF THE DEALSouth Korea’s president pulled out all the stops to ensure his White House meeting went flawlessly.
- 7Epstein Victim To Name Polarizing Official in MemoirNAMEDROPThere was reportedly an “intense legal fight” to keep the official’s name out of the book.
- 8Transportation Chief Fined After Filming Himself Going 140🏎️WHOOPSIE!🏎️He later admitted he had “effectively reported myself” with the video.
Shop with ScoutedLovehoney’s Sex Toy Sale Is Here to Spice Up Your Labor DayBUZZ-WORTHY DEALSScore Black Friday-level deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories.
- 9American Airlines Passengers Brawl in Crazed Aisle FightFIGHT OR FLIGHTLaw enforcement met the plane after its arrival, according to the airline.
- 10Painting Looted by Nazis in WW2 Discovered in Real Estate AdPASS THE DUTCHThe 17th-century portrait was discovered in a real estate ad decades after a top Nazi aide stole it.
Taylor Swift’s Future Father-in-Law Spills Details of Engagement
Taylor Swift’s future father-in-law Ed Kelce has revealed his son Travis actually popped the question at least two weeks ago. However the couple kept their engagement quiet to not overshadow the announcement of the musician’s new album The Life of a Showgirl on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast on August 13. Talking to Sydney radio station 2Day FM’s Jimmy & Nath with Emma on Wednesday morning, Australian time, Kelce said “They did keep it quiet for a while because Taylor had the album coming out, you don’t want to take away the energy from that.” Ed Kelce also revealed the engagement took place in Travis’s backyard—he and Swift, 35, were due to go to dinner, when he stalled her. “He said ‘Let’s go out in the garden on that little patio and have a glass of wine before we go, we’ve got time,’” Ed Kelce shared. “I think she knew something was up, she could see suddenly there were a lot more flowers out there. He did it out there and it was great.” Ed Kelce revealed Travis, 35, first showed him a photo of the engagement ring in July and a month ago had told Taylor’s father Scott he was planning to propose. Travis originally planned to ask Swift to marry him next weekend, before heading to Brazil for the Kansas City Chief’s season opener. “He wanted to make a big production out of it some place, he wanted to make it special,” Kelce’s dad said. “I told him the same thing Scott told him, asking her is what’s going to make it special, not where you do it, you can do it on the side of the road! Scott said ‘Get it done, don’t worry about any special date, you’re ready, you’ve got the ring, go do it!” When asked if Taylor and Travis wanted kids, Ed Kelce said “most definitely, they both do.” However when quizzed on wedding plans or dates, he told the Australian Today show “I’m gonna go mute on that and let them bring it up when they’re ready!”
Labour Day weekend isn’t just a holiday; it’s prime time to refresh routines and get ready for fall. Whether you or someone you love is preparing for a new school year, Wayfair Canada’s Labour Day sale is the perfect chance to score dorm or home essentials. Now through 9/2, save up to 70% on everything from rugs and furniture to cookware and bedding.
Let’s start in the kitchen. Versatile cookware is king, and this five-piece set fits the bill. Each piece is crafted from durable cast iron with an enameled body that heats evenly and retains heat for longer. The two Dutch ovens (one five-quart and the other eight-quart) are perfect for big-batch meals like braised short ribs, hearty stews, and homemade sourdough. The frying pan is ideal for mouth-watering lamb chops, sizzling bacon, or tasty stir-fries; it even has a pour spout for easy draining of unwanted fat.
Create a focused space for reading and studying with these polyester blackout curtains. Available in 49 colors, they’re easy to match to your style. Beyond blocking unwanted sunlight, they also reduce noise and provide thermal insulation, keeping your room quiet and comfortable.
Bare walls deserve better. Add a splash of color with this three-piece framed wall art set, featuring warm tones and abstract botanical imagery. Whether you hang it over your bed or in your living room, these prints instantly add personality to any space.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated leading men, says he doesn’t watch movies. The Oscar-winning actor made the baffling confession during a GQ interview with director Spike Lee and rapper-turned-actor A$AP Rocky to promote their new movie, Highest 2 Lowest. “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington, 70, said, sending his two collaborators into a fit of laughter. “I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.” A$AP Rocky asked, “Is it because you make them?” Washington replied, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies,” adding that he had made “too many” of them. Since his debut in 1981’s Carbon Copy, Washington has racked up more than 40 film credits and also boasts an extensive stage career. He has collaborated with Lee five times, including on 1992’s Malcom X, which earned Washington an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Highest 2 Lowest is an English-language remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low.
In a move that will test her patient fans, Lana Del Rey has announced her forthcoming country album has been delayed until 2026. In a new cover story with W magazine, the singer reveals her tenth album, which had been titled Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, is now called Stove and due at the end of January. Del Rey bumped the original May 21 release to add six more songs. “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” Del Rey explained. “The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?” Del Rey poked fun at her reputation for being tardy in an April Instagram reel while announcing the previous delay in the album’s release. “I mean, you do know it’s not going to come on time right? Like... should I even tell you that the name changed again?” In the W interview, Del Rey confirmed the new song Stars Fell on Alabama was written for husband Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide in Louisiana. They married in September last year but the singer said she initially felt her fame may make their relationship difficult “because of what I was bringing to the table.” She notes, “Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators—I have tough skin.’"
One of the perks of being someone who writes about products for a living is getting to try many beauty products. For a while, I was trying to find the best sunscreen that met all of my criteria. I needed something that would not make me break out, that didn’t make me look shiny (I have oily/combination skin), and didn’t leave a white cast. It’s a tall order, but Supergoops’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 fulfilled it. Plus, the primer-like formula also helps fill in pores, blur fine lines and wrinkles, and prep my skin for makeup.
Unseen Sunscreen is a lightweight, breathable chemical SPF formula that feels weightless on my skin. It’s silicone-y, with a slightly yellow tint to even out your skin tone without pigment. It is the perfect base for putting makeup over and doesn’t make me feel greasy the way other sunscreens do—I have fairly oily skin and this sunscreen not only keeps my skin safe but also keeps it matte. The best part? It’s currently 20 percent off during Supergoop’s only sale of the season, which runs through Sept. 2. Use the code SUPER20 at checkout to unlock.
If you prefer more of a dewy finish with a very, very slight bronzy tint, I suggest also trying Supergoop’s other bestseller SPF, Glowscree. SPF 40. Either way, you cannot go wrong with either of these complexion-boosting sunscreens—especially when they’re 20 percent off.
Former Denver Police homicide investigator Tom Haney Jr., who aided in the 1996 murder case of 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey, died suddenly during a golf outing with friends. He was 77. Haney began his career with the Denver Police Department in 1968, where he rose to the position of Denver Police Division Chief before retiring in 1997. But he continued to serve as a chief investigator for the Denver District Attorney’s Office. In 1998, he was tapped to help with the Ramsey murder case. Two years prior, in December 1996, JonBenét was found murdered in her family’s Boulder, Colorado home. For almost three days, Haney interviewed the 6-year-old’s mother, Patsy Ramsey. “You want to solve it for this baby,” Haney said in an interview. Former prosecutor Mike Kane, who worked alongside him, said Haney “spent a lot of time preparing” for that interview. The case remains unsolved, and the DNA evidence found on JonBenét didn’t match her parents or any other family member. A funeral for Haney, who died August 19, is scheduled at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Denver on Thursday.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pulled out all the stops to avoid a “Zelensky situation” during his meeting with Trump, including reading The Art of the Deal. “Everybody gave me the advice to have patience,” Lee told attendees at a forum in Washington after the event. “I had read President Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal. As a negotiating technique, he presents conditions that are hard for the opponent to accept. But at the final stage, he does not come to an unreasonable conclusion.” Before the summit, Lee embarked on a rare visit to Japan to seek the prime minister’s advice on how to deal with Trump, and spent time golfing just in case the president invited him onto the green. The result was a charm offensive in which Lee praised Trump’s gold refurbishment of the White House, ignored his falsehoods about Korea, and left in a good mood as both parties agreed to closer co-operation. “Lee did his best to ensure that his first in-person meeting with Trump wouldn’t devolve into a public spectacle that has happened with some world leaders,” Andrew Yao, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told Bloomberg.
Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of Prince Andrew and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly set to name-drop a controversial American official in her forthcoming memoir. Giuffre’s posthumous autobiography Nobody’s Girl, scheduled for release on Oct. 21, names former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, according to The U.S. Sun. “Her account names new names,” an unnamed source told the publication. “There was an intense legal fight to keep Kissinger’s name out of the book. But after his death, he can now be included without fear of legal reprisal.” Kissinger, credited with shaping a divisive U.S. foreign policy during the Nixon and Ford administrations, died in November 2023 at the age of 100. The nature of Kissinger’s mention in Giuffre’s upcoming book was not immediately clear. Giuffre died by suicide at 41 in April 2025. The memoir “may also make uncomfortable reading for President Trump,” the source told The Sun. Though Trump and Epstein were close friends for years, Ted Doughty, a spokesperson for the publishing house Knopf, told the Associated Press that Giuffre made “no allegations of abuse against Trump.”
A transportation minister has been fined for driving 140 miles per hour. Abdulkadir Uraloğlu was the architect of his own downfall when he filmed a video of himself driving on a public road with the hashtag #TurkeyAccelerates and shared it on X, but he inadvertently included his speedometer. The clip showed him listening to speeches by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to The Guardian, and playing folk songs as he sped down the highway near Ankara, fluctuating between 120 and 140 mph—the Turkish speed limit is 85 mph. The video depicts Uraloğlu, sunglasses on, as clips fade between various angles of him driving. “Memories of the Ankara-Niğde Highway with folk songs,” the caption reads. “When we get tired, we draw inspiration from our esteemed President, saying, ‘We haven’t worked enough,’ and continue on our way.” He later admitted that he had been fined and that the video was the reason he was caught. “I took to the wheel to check the Ankara-Niğde highway and unintentionally exceeded the speed limit for a short period. With the video, I effectively reported myself,” he said, before acknowledging he had been slapped with a fine of about $226. “Adhering to speed limits is mandatory for everyone. The necessary penalty has been imposed by our Highway Gendarmerie. I would like to inform the public that I will be much more careful from now on.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.
The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.
Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.
Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.
Shocking footage captured a violent brawl onboard an American Airlines flight after landing in Miami. The fight erupted while passengers were trying to leave the Boeing 737-800, according to TMZ, with a man and a woman becoming physically aggressive with each other. It’s not clear how the scuffle started on board Flight 2249. As the dispute escalated, another passenger rushed in to separate them, pushing the pair into a row of empty seats. In a video of the tussle published by TMZ, a passenger can be heard repeatedly admonishing the man for allegedly choking the woman, while another witness cries out for somebody to call the cops. Throughout the incident, a flight attendant can be heard urgently trying to clear a path for other passengers to leave the plane and reach their connecting flights, to no avail. American Airlines told TMZ that law enforcement met the flight upon its arrival on Monday due to the disruptive passenger, although it remains unclear if any arrests were made.
A lost painting looted from a Jewish art dealer by the Nazis has been discovered over 80 years later in the background of a real estate ad for a property in Argentina. Italian painter Giuseppe Ghislandi’s Portrait of a Lady had been missing for decades after it was stolen from Dutch art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, who died while fleeing the Nazis in mid-1940. Following his death, Goudstikker’s collection of 1,100 paintings was “acquired” by Hermann Goering, Hitler’s right-hand man and head of the Luftwaffe SS. An investigation by the Dutch newspaper AD uncovered wartime documents suggesting it had come into possession of Friedrich Kadgien, an SS officer and senior aide to Goering, who fled to Brazil and then later Argentina after the war until he died aged 71 in 1978. AD eventually dispatched a reporter to his family’s home in Buenos Aires, where no one answered the door. However, they were tipped off that the house was for sale, and while browsing the listing on the estate agent’s website, they discovered what appeared to be the missing portrait hanging on the wall. AD’s attempts to contact the daughters have been rebuffed, with one telling the paper: “I don’t know what information you want from me, and I don’t know what painting you are talking about.”