Taylor Swift’s Harris Endorsement Drove 337,000 People to Vote.Gov
Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the minutes after Tuesday night’s presidential debate drove more than 330,000 visitors to Vote.gov in less than a day, according to the General Services Administration. A spokesperson for the federal agency, which manages the site which helps users find state-specific election information, said that at least 337,826 people had clicked on a link provided by Swift as of 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter’s endorsement came in the form of a lengthy Instagram caption in which she also encouraged her 283 million followers to do their own research and register to vote early. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said. “I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”