Trans Actor Stars as Love Interest in Taylor Swift's New Music VideoREPRESENTATIONHelen HolmesCulture ReporterPublished Jan. 27, 2023 11:57AM ET Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift's new music video for her track "Lavender Haze" finds the pop star blissfully reveling in a sensual new relationship—and it stars trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest. The casting choice is being widely heralded as a landmark step. "At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major," reporter Ashley Spencer tweeted.