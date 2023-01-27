CHEAT SHEET
    Trans Actor Stars as Love Interest in Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Taylor Swift in the “Lavender Haze” video.

    Taylor Swift/YouTube

    Taylor Swift’s new music video for her track “Lavender Haze” finds the pop star blissfully reveling in a sensual new relationship—and it stars trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest. The casting choice is being widely heralded as a landmark step. “At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major,” reporter Ashley Spencer tweeted.