    Taylor Swift’s New Album Sparks Surge in Red Lipstick Sales

    Alaina Demopoulos

    According to recent Google searches, Taylor Swift’s influence extends beyond the music charts. As WWD reported, the recent re-release of the singer’s 2012 album “Red (Taylor’s Version),” inspired fans to seek out ways to dress and look like her, too. Google searches for “Taylor Swift red cardigan,” increased by 4,350 percent after the album’s release, the trade publication reported. People were also searching “what red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear” 800 percent more after the album’s release, citing the crimson color favored by Swift and featured prominently in the cover art.

