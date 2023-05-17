Teacher Accused of Threatening Students After Finding Swastika Drawings
HARD LESSON
A Jewish middle school teacher in Wisconsin was charged with making terrorist threats against his class after finding a drawings of swastikas on a notebook. David Schroeder, 46, was arrested Friday after he found the hate symbol sketch at John Long Middle School in Grafton and subsequently flew into a rage at his students, allegedly telling them the drawing was wrong and: “I wish pain on all of you and your families,” WISN-TV reports. Schroeder further told his class that “all Jews have guns and that he had 17 guns in his basement and that he would ‘F’ them up,” according to his criminal complaint. “The defendant told the students that he would have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat,” the complaint said, and that he would “go scorched earth on them.” It added that several students said he was “screaming or yelling” while making his remarks. Schroeder was escorted from school grounds before his arrest.