Teacher Dies After Bat Attack in Classroom

Prince Harry has said he and his wife Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the U.K. and intend to continue residing with their family in America. The Duke of Sussex made the comments on stage while being interviewed at The New York Times’ DealBook Conference Wednesday. Prince Harry said, “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here.” Harry, who is in a protracted legal tussle with the U.K. government about his security, said that safety concerns meant there were things he can do with his children in America that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.” Asked why he and Meghan left the U.K., Harry said: “We were running from something. Quite a few things, actually.” Harry added that his focus was on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.” Harry also said he was opposed to an outright ban on children using social media for practical reasons, but urged authorities to make tech companies more accountable.
