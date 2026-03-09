Teacher Killed as Teens’ Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

Families of the 239 people who went missing when Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared 12 years ago are pressing authorities to continue their search for the aircraft after a renewed deep-sea search has so far proved fruitless. Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau has said that a search of thousands of square kilometres of the seabed by marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has not produced any confirmed sightings of the wreckage, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Voice 370, a group that represents the families of some of those aboard the missing plane, is now urging the Malaysian government to extend Ocean Infinity’s contract and seek out similar arrangements with other deep-sea exploration companies now that Ocean Infinity’s vessel has been redeployed for other work. “The government pays nothing unless the aircraft is found. Any request by Ocean Infinity to extend the search contract should therefore be granted without hesitation,” the group said in a statement released on Sunday, the 12th anniversary of the flight’s disappearance. It added, “We will continue the search for MH730, and we will continue the fight for answers. We will never give up!!”
A teacher has been run over and killed by a group of his students, after a prank ended in tragedy. Students of 40-year-old Jason Hughes had headed to his house to throw toilet paper over trees in Gainesville, Georgia, on Friday, but he was in on the joke, The New York Times reports. Now his family is begging for the charges to be dropped. When he came out of the house, he slipped on the wet ground and was run over by a truck driven by Jayden Wallace, 18. Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Wallace faces a felony charge of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, and charges of criminal trespass, reckless driving, and littering. Laura Hughes, a teacher at the same school, said her husband knew they were coming, “was excited and waiting to catch them in the act.” She added that his family “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved.” “This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” she said, according to the Times. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”
Two suspects are in custody after homemade bombs were recovered outside the New York Mayor’s mansion on Saturday “that could have caused serious injury or death,” according to the NYPD. The bombs were taken to an anti-Islam protest on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife. Police said one person tossed a smoking object with a “hobby fuse” into the crowd at the “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” event organized by far-right activist Jake Lang. It struck a barrier and extinguished itself near officers. The same person was then handed a second device by the other man in custody, which was lit and then dropped and did not appear to ignite. Additionally, another suspicious device was discovered on Sunday in a vehicle on East End Ave., three blocks south of the Mamdani’s house. “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City,” Mamdani said in a statement on Sunday. “The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the NYPB Bomb Squad investigations found “an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.” The two homemade devices retrieved on Saturday consisted of a sports drink bottle that contained explosive material surrounded by nuts and bolts, law enforcement officers told CBS News. Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, are believed to have traveled from Pennsylvania and are currently in custody. The NYPD announced on Sunday that they have removed the third device and while residents can return to their homes, the area remains closed to traffic. The FBI have asked for information or tips on the incident to be reported to 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov.
Actress Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65, according to her family. Runyon made her feature film debut in 1980, and went on to star in the sitcom Charles in Charge and movies including Ghostbusters and Up the Creek. The actress, born in Illinois in 1950, shared a son and daughter with her husband, Todd Corman, and had been semi-retired from acting for the past decade in order to focus on a career in teaching. In a post shared on social media on Sunday, Runyon’s family announced: “This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn.”
The 56-year-old son of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S.-Israeli strike last week, has been chosen as his father’s successor. Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment as Supreme Leader suggests that hardliners, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, remain firmly in charge in Tehran, Reuters reports. President Donald Trump had demanded last week that he be involved in the appointment of Iran’s supreme leader—the Islamic Republic’s head of state and spiritual leader. He had called Mojtaba Khamenei “unacceptable” and a “lightweight.” Mojtaba Khamenei, whose wife, mother, and other family members were also killed in the U.S. attack, had largely kept a low public profile but was long considered a central power broker in Iran’s clerical establishment and has been accused of exerting influence over past Iranian presidential elections. Mojtaba Khamenei was elected to be Iran’s Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body of Islamic jurists elected by the public. Trump said earlier on Sunday that any new Iranian leader “is not going to last long” if the Iranians do not first secure his approval.
The number of American deaths from Trump’s war in Iran has risen after a seventh and eighth service member were announced to have died. One service member died due to serious injuries resulting from a March 1 attack by Iran on a Saudi Arabian military base where Americans were stationed. They were in the process of being transferred to a U.S. military hospital in Germany when they passed from their injuries. The individual hasn’t been named yet, as officials are still in the process of informing next of kin. A U.S. National Guard Soldier has also died, with U.S. Central Command announcing they “died in a health-related incident in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency.” The conflict began on Feb. 28, and the reported death toll is already over 1,300, with Iranian retaliatory strikes accounting for at least 20 of the deaths. The six other U.S. citizens who died were killed during an Iranian strike on Kuwait on March 1 and were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command. They were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54.
Thousands vacated the Kansas City International Airport due to a “potential threat” around noon local time. “The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal,” the airport posted on X at 12:43, adding that they were working with the FBI to substantiate the “threat.” Less than two hours later, the account reported that the airport had since reopened. Officials have yet to specify what kind of hazard the threat entailed and who may have been responsible. The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI and Kansas City International Airport for further comment. Logan Hawley, 29, was one of the individuals evacuated from the airport, telling the Associated Press he saw police and K-9 units as he was about to board his flight. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that the threat was not credible, and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the area had been cleared. The police also blocked the flyover ramp from Interstate 29 during the evacuation, cutting off traffic to the airport.
‘60s anti-war icon Country Joe McDonald died Saturday evening of Parkinson’s disease. McDonald, born Joseph Allen McDonald, was 84 at the time of his passing. The singer was best known as the front man for psychedelic folk rock band Country Joe and the Fish, a group that affixed the country with their Vietnam War protest hit “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag.” McDonald formed the group with guitarist Barry Melton in 1965 after serving in the Navy. “The important thing about the ‘Fixin’ to Die Rag’ was that it had a new point of view that did not blame soldiers for war. It just blamed the politicians, and it blamed the manufacturers of weapons,” McDonald told the Street Spirit about the song. They performed the hit at the legendary, generation-defining Woodstock festival in 1969, in which the band made the crowd do the call-and-response “Fish Cheer,” during which the audience was called to spell out the ‘F---’. “We had a thing called the F--- Cheer… We weren’t arrested, but we were tried. I was tried… I was found guilty, and the case was appealed and thrown out of court,” McDonald said of the experience. McDonald released six studio albums with the band throughout the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Afterward, he continued his prolific musical run, releasing dozens more albums with a continued social justice focus, writing about civil rights and environmental issues.
Fired CBS star Josh Elliott and his wife, ABC News journalist Liz Cho, are in the throes of a bitter divorce after splitting last year. The 54-year-old first filed for divorce from his wife of nine years in June 2025, citing an “irretrievable” marriage. The proceedings quickly became hostile, with the former couple going back and forth in court over discovery requirements and various marital holdings. Cho asked in November for any “copies of written correspondence” between Elliot and any other person with whom he may have been romantically or sexually affiliated during the duration of their marriage, which Elliot believed was an “unreasonable, unnecessary” request. She also asked for other documents, including any evidence that Elliot was actively seeking employment. He has recently been named as a possible host for CBS’ struggling morning show. Elliott was fired from CBS in 2017 after publicly announcing that he was stepping down to assume a larger role at the company, a move his bosses were reportedly unaware of. He has not worked since. Cho is the longterm afternoon news anchor of ABC’s New York affiliate, ABC7. The Daily Beast has reached out to both parties’ lawyers.
The Maggie Gylenhaal-directed The Bride! opened to a low $7.3 million in the U.S. on a $90 million budget. Warner Bros. had estimated that the second Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed film would gross between $16 million and $18 million at the box office. Its international box office totaled $6.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $13.6 million. The film is a reimagining of the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein and features a cast including this year’s Best Actress Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz. Critics weren’t sure what to make of the movie either, with very mixed reviews and a 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Worse, it had a “C+” on the audience-sourced Cinema Score. This is a flop from a long line of hits for Warner Bros. in the last year, like the award-winning Sinners, Weapons, and Wuthering Heights. The top box office performer this weekend was Pixar’s Hoppers. The animated story earned $46 million across 4,000 theaters in the U.S. and another $42 million worldwide.