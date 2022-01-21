CHEAT SHEET
Teacher Told Her Kids ‘Just Eat Candy’ After Abandoning Them for Vacation: Cops
A Connecticut teacher allegedly left her children at home alone and went on vacation with her boyfriend in Florida, telling them, “Just eat candy. I’m sorry,” according to police. Kerry Caviasca was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. She left her kids, both under 12, in the basement to fend for themselves from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, causing them to miss school, her ex-husband, the father of the children, reported to police. Caviasca has denied allegations of neglect, saying her brother was with the children, though authorities have not been able to corroborate the assertion.