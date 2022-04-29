CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Teacher Knocked Out Child by Doing a Chokehold Demonstration on Him, Family’s Lawsuit Says

    AUTOMATIC A?

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    LR5 School District

    The Lexington-Richland 5 School District in South Carolina has been served with a lawsuit after a parent claimed her child was put in a chokehold by a teacher, causing the student to lose consciousness. The suit says the instructor was demonstrating the containment maneuver as part of a class explaining law enforcement careers, but failed to notice the child’s pleas of distress. The suit, which was filed April 7, accuses the district of “intentionally or recklessly inflicting severe emotional distress on the Plaintiffs... (and) committing conduct so extreme and outrageous as to exceed all possible boundaries of decency.”

    Read it at The State