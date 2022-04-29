Teacher Knocked Out Child by Doing a Chokehold Demonstration on Him, Family’s Lawsuit Says

Read it at The State
The Lexington-Richland 5 School District in South Carolina has been served with a lawsuit after a parent claimed her child was put in a chokehold by a teacher, causing the student to lose consciousness. The suit says the instructor was demonstrating the containment maneuver as part of a class explaining law enforcement careers, but failed to notice the child’s pleas of distress. The suit, which was filed April 7, accuses the district of “intentionally or recklessly inflicting severe emotional distress on the Plaintiffs... (and) committing conduct so extreme and outrageous as to exceed all possible boundaries of decency.”