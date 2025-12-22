Teacher on Vacation Falls to Her Death in Cruise Ship Crash

A 47-year-old teacher has been killed in a freak cruise ship accident on Egypt’s Nile River. Two cruise ships collided with each other on Sunday evening about 20 miles from the town of Luxor, sending some passengers into the water and leaving cabins wrecked. Denise Ruggeri, a teacher from Italy who was traveling with her husband, fell inside her cabin during the crash and suffered fatal injuries, according to Italian news reports. The ships were attempting to pass through a lock on the river when the collision occurred, L’Unione Sarda reported. Several passengers fell into the water, and four cabins were destroyed in the impact. Il Messaggero reported that Ruggeri suffered a punctured lung during the crash and could not be saved despite medical intervention. She was from Cagnano Amiterno, a small town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, and worked as a teacher in the nearby town of Pizzoli, according to the outlets. “At present, there is no news of other Italians being involved; they are all believed to be safe,” Italian Ambassador to Cairo Agostino Palese said. Egyptian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the crash, ANSA reported.