Teacher Killed in Front of Son in ‘Targeted’ Drive-Thru Attack
A Pennsylvania history teacher was killed in a “targeted” attack while she sat with her 11-year-old son in a Dunkin’ drive-thru, authorities say. Rachel King, 35, was shot multiple times in Cheltenham Township early Tuesday while her son sat in the back seat of their vehicle, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. King taught history to seventh- and eighth-graders at Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter School in Tioga, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Police have not yet revealed a motive but described the shooting as a “targeted murder.” King’s killer, described as a man with a thin build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, had apparently followed her before approaching her vehicle and opening fire. Her son was not injured in the attack.