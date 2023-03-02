Teacher Sidelined After Donning Size-Z Prosthetic Breasts in Class
SCANDAL
A Canadian high school teacher has been placed on leave over growing outrage from parents about the size-Z prosthetic breasts she apparently wears to teach in the classroom. Kayla Lemieux teaches shop class at Oakville Trafalgar High School, but district officials say she was placed on paid leave earlier this week, the New York Post reports. “While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the (Halton District School Board),” a spokesperson told the Toronto Sun. The move comes after controversy over Lemieux’s classroom look blew up when the Post trailed her and reportedly discovered she only dons the huge breasts when in school, while dressing as a man at all other times. Lemieux insisted the man in the Post’s photos was not her and said she suffered from a rare health condition that led to her extremely large chest.