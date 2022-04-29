Teacher at ‘High-Achieving’ School Taught Classes All Morning Drunk and High, Cops Say
UNDER THE INFLUENCE
A teacher at a “high-achieving” school in affluent Marin County, California, was arrested Wednesday after teaching classes all morning while drunk and high on prescription drugs and pot, police allege. The Terra Linda High School teacher, 46-year-old Teagen Leonhart, has been hit with public intoxication and child-endangerment charges. She showed up to school, where she’s responsible for 53 students, drunk and initially denied it—until a screening test proved she was plastered, according to cops. “She consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test which showed she was more than three times the legal limit (if she was driving a vehicle). When confronted with the results of the test, she admitted to consuming some alcohol that morning,” San Rafael Police Department Lt. Dan Fink told KRON. “It was the opinion of the DRE officer that due to her intoxication level, Leonhart was unable to care for the safety of the children while they were in her classroom.”