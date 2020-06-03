Team Biden: The Media Is Fucking Up the Election Again

Moments before former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to address the nation after another night of protests, a chyron appeared on MSNBC teeing up the speech.

“Soon: Biden speaks on civil unrest from Philadelpha,” the text read.

In any ordinary presidential election, that kind of wording in the lower left corner of the television would serve as an innocuous and forgettable teaser. But on Tuesday morning, the mere mention of an upcoming Biden event was notable for an entirely different reason: it almost never happens.