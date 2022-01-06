Team Pence Is Spilling to Jan. 6 Panel About Trump’s Inaction During Riot, Says Report
TIME TO TALK
The House investigators who are trying to piece together exactly what Donald Trump was up to when his supporters were ransacking the Capitol a year ago are being helped out by some of former Vice President Mike Pence’s closest allies, according to a report from Axios. The report states that some of Pence’s most senior staffers—including his former Chief of Staff Marc Short and ex-press secretary Alyssa Farah—have voluntarily offered up testimony without being subpoenaed. They told the site that investigators are keen to determine how long Trump held out against pleas to do something to halt the violence at the Capitol. Farah told Axios she’s spoken to the panel twice. “From the two I was in, you could see how much information they already had,” she said. “Those who are refusing to cooperate likely are doing so out of complete fealty to Donald Trump and not wanting to piss him off. But, secondarily, because they’re realizing the committee has quite a bit more information than they realized. And their involvement is known to a much greater degree than they realized.”