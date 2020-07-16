Team Trump Conducting ‘Loyalty Tests’ to Root Out Snitches, Says Report
The White House’s presidential personnel office is reportedly carrying out intense one-on-one interviews with administration officials to make sure they’re sufficiently loyal to President Trump. Politico reports that health officials and hundreds of other political hires across federal agencies are being forced to take “loyalty tests” to help make sure they won’t snitch on the president or the administration. “It just seems like you could be a rocket scientist, but all they care about is whether you are MAGA,” one unnamed administration official reportedly said. Another person briefed on the meetings described it as “an exercise in ferreting out people who are perceived as not Trump enough.” The testing process is being led by Johnny McEntee, a 30-year-old Trump aide who was handed the top job at the White House personnel office earlier this year. The interviewees are reportedly asked about career goals, but have also been asked to give examples of ways they’re supporting the administration.