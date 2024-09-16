The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.

They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.

Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”

“We together must do everything in our power to defeat Trump and his MAGA allies this November,” adds Sanders.

LaCivita wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, that Harris was running the Sanders video on her Facebook platforms. The inference was that Harris was stoking up antagonism toward Trump to a perilous level.

In another X post, LaCivita said the Democrats will not tone down their attacks in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting plot.

Alleged gunman Ryan Wesley Routh reportedly used similar language to criticize Trump on social media. One post reportedly read: “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail.”

Sanders condemned the incident in Florida, posting on X: “There is no place for political violence, including the disturbing incident we just witnessed in West Palm Beach. We must denounce it in the strongest possible terms, and I am relieved that the former President is safe.”

Harris said on social media that she was glad that Trump was safe, adding: “Violence has no place in America.”

Her running mate, Tim Walz, also posted: “Violence has no place in our country. It’s not who we are as a nation.”

But that didn’t stop Republicans from pointing the finger across the aisle in the hours after the Trump assassination attempt.

“They are going to keep trying to kill Trump. This is only beginning. This stops only when we win in November,” right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk wrote on X.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) called Democratic rhetoric “beyond evil,” while Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) posted on X: “The radical left had continued to label Republicans and Americans who simply want to have a safe and prosperous country as ‘threats to democracy.’ This irresponsible rhetoric is causing people to get hurt.”