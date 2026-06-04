Team Trump Roasted Over Cringe New MAGA Buzzwords

The Trump administration is being roasted after stuffing a series of posts with cringe Gen Z slang.

The U.S. Department of the Interior posted on Thursday that it is “auramaxxing Washington, D.C. ahead of America’s 250th birthday,” a bizarre way of announcing that the Arts of War and Arts of Peace equestrian statues will be regilded for the first time since 1971.

Auramaxxing is a Gen Z slang term that refers to one maximizing their “aura,” like intangible confidence, charisma, and personal presence. It is a counterpart to “looksmaxing,” another slang term that has taken off on TikTok in particular.

The Department of the Interior said it is “auramaxxing” the nation’s capital ahead of the country’s 250th birthday. X

Not everyone is pleased with the Gen Z joke.

“This administration is literally not serious,” read one comment under the post. “The fact that they’re actually saying ‘auramaxxing’ makes it so tacky, cringe, and repulsive already.”

The official White House account was criticized even more harshly for posting similarly on Wednesday.

Bizarrely, the account shared a photo of President Donald Trump holding a posterboard showing that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is as tall as some top skyscrapers, like One World Trade Center.

In addition to the president’s bizarre Oval Office stunt itself, the White House social team was also dragged for this post on Tuesday. X

“Mogged,” the White House captioned the snap.

Among the top replies was a photoshopped version of the posterboard that replaced the size comparison with a photo of the first couple smiling next to Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Fixed it for you,” the post read. “He’s definitely mogging everyone else in the Epstein files.”

One reply to the White House’s post was an edited image that displayed just how often the president was named in the Epstein files. X

Another top reply noted that Trump was mentioned more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files.

One user pointed out that the president’s priorities—and likely those of the White House social team—are out of whack, given there is still no peace with Iran and gas prices remain way higher than they were before Trump started a new war in the Middle East.

“We’re just thrilled he’s focused on $5 gas, 4% inflation, unaffordable groceries, and unwinnable forever wars in the Middle East,” the reply read. “Most importantly, making sure not one of Epstein’s clients is ever indicted. I can’t handle this level of winning.”

Another called out the posting style directly.