Team USA Bounced From Basketball World Cup in Shock Loss
CRASHING OUT
The United States’ star-studded roster of NBA players was bounced from the FIBA World Cup on Friday morning, falling 113-111 to Germany in a semifinal. The Americans were the overwhelming favorites to win the tourney, with all-stars like Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards on the court backed by the legendary coaches Steve Kerr, of the Golden State Warriors, and Erik Spoelstra, of the Miami Heat. It was the first men’s basketball loss to Germany since the U.S. began using pro players in international tournaments in 1992—a period often referred to as the “Dream Team” era. The loss sends the U.S. to a trivial third-place game on Sunday against Canada, while the Germans—led by the Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner and the Toronto Raptors’ Dennis Schröder—will face Serbia in the final later that day.