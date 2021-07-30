CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Team USA Disqualified From Olympic 4x400 Mixed Relay Over Baton Pass Issue
OUT
Read it at NBC
Team USA was disqualified from the Olympic 4x400 mixed relay Friday after officials said an exchange between two runners was held outside the designated zone. The faulty exchange by runners Elijah Godwin and Lynna Irby between the first and second legs violates one of the World Athletics tournament rules, meriting disqualification, they said. The move puts Ireland in the qualifying position for the Olympic final. It’s also a setback for runner Allyson Felix, who must now obtain wins in two other races to beat Carl Lewis’ all-time record for most track-and-field medals. The team plans to appeal, alleging officials positioned Irby at the wrong line, according to Indianapolis Star reporter David Woods.