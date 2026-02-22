Team USA Honors Fallen Teammate After Olympics Hockey Win
The late Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” a member of the United States men’s ice hockey team, was honored at the Winter Olympics after Team USA’s historic gold-medal 2-1 win over Team Canada. Gaudreau was set to be part of the team before his death in 2024. The player was killed alongside his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while they were riding their bikes. Team USA remembered their former teammate by hanging his jersey in the locker room throughout the Games. After their legendary victory over the reigning champions, players brought his jersey onto the ice, along with two of his children, Noa and Johnny Jr., to honor his memory. Gaudreau’s family members were there to witness the legendary win—the first time the United States has captured Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980. Gaudreau played for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL for 11 seasons and was the all-time leading U.S. scorer in international play. Gaudreau is survived by his wife, his parents, and his three children, the youngest of whom was born after his death.