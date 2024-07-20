Team USA Men’s Basketball in Nail-Biting Win Against South Sudan
‘PUT UP A GOOD FIGHT’
Team USA men’s basketball made a major comeback in the team’s final game before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games against South Sudan on Saturday. Underdog South Sudan, whose roster includes only one current NBA player, led the game by 16 points until Team USA closed the gap, winning by one point. LeBron James scored the game winning point, making a layup with eight seconds left, racking up 23 points in total. Saturday’s game was tougher than expected for Team USA, having come off of a string of pre-Olympic showcase wins. Last week, the team beat Serbia and Australia. They will face off against South Sudan for a second time in two-weeks at the Group C games in Lille, France. South Sudanese-American player Wenyen Gabriel said he was “happy” to represent his country “with pride...and put up a good fight and show them the potential of our country.”