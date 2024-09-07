Team USA Power Couple Score Matching Golds at 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

Team USA Paralympian Hunter Woodhall won gold in the men’s 400-meter T62 race on Friday in Paris, less than a month after his wife of two years, Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall, landed the same medal in the women’s long jump. After the race, Woodhall credited Davis-Woodhall for her support, especially in the time between the Olympics and the Paralympics. “I’ve got to give a shoutout to Tara. She won an Olympic medal and humbled herself for three weeks waiting for me… and waiting to celebrate that moment and instill that confidence and energy and excitement in me,” he told NBC News. “I can’t thank her enough, and it’s like, man, the wait is over.” Woodhall, whose lower legs were amputated when he was 11 months old due to fibular hemimelia, became the first double-amputee to earn a Division I track and field scholarship when he raced at the University of Arkansas. He previously won the bronze medal in the 400-meter race during both the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago and at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he also picked up a silver in the 200-meter race.