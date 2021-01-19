‘Should Be Introducing Him as President’: Tearful Biden Remembers Late Son Beau in Farewell to Delaware

Read it at CNN
Before heading to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden gave one last goodbye Tuesday to the state he represented in the Senate for 36 years. “Through the good times and the bad, I want to thank you for everything,” the president-elect said. “The state that loves our children and grandchildren, and loved our Beau, and he so loved you right back.” The Blue Hen State elected Beau Biden as attorney general in 2006, where he served until 2015, declining to seek a third term in favor of a run for governor, before being diagnosed with brain cancer. The disease would take his life later that year. At the National Guard center in New Castle named for his son, Biden broke down as he remembered him. “I only have one regret: that he’s not here,” Biden said. “Because we should be introducing him as president.”