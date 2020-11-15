5 Immune-Boosting Teas That Taste Like Fall

At a time when uncertainty looms over our heads, and the foundation which roots us is riddled with instability, I’ve sought comfort from plant medicine. I’ve started to nurture my ever-growing curiosity around how the perfect blend of herbs can cure a common cold, energize you for a busy work day, or even curtail an anxiety attack. Herbal blends, namely teas, are more powerful than many of us realize. Each piece of bark, each root, each leaf harmonizing to offer a warm hug on a lonely light, or the perfect concoction to ease you into bed after a day filled with hustle and bustle.

As we transition into Fall, the temperature slowly starts to drop, and cold and flu season nips at our heels--we’re all seeking ways to warm up our souls and build up our immune systems. I’ve concocted a list of a list of my favorite teas that not only serve as the perfect backdrop to Autumn, but also will provide a natural shield to your physical wellbeing.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Tea Echinacea Plus Let’s start with Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Tea. Echinacea is a beautiful, pink flower that offers a sweet and delicate flavor. It also happens to be packed with a lot of benefits (consider it the super herb of cold/flu season!) Echinacea tea is known to improve airflow into the throat and lungs, which can fight off those pesky upper respiratory infections that pop up every fall. The Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea is my favorite because it’s blended with lemongrass and mint, so it has a really earthy and refreshing flavor that pairs perfectly with a cozy sweater and a good book. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

RISHI Organic Elderberry Healer Tea Are you looking for a tea that not only tastes great and will make you feel better, but also essentially works as a potpourri for your kitchen? Then Rishi Tea’s Elderberry Healer is what you’re after. This tea will have you convinced that you’re in a gorgeous, heavily wooded, New England cabin baking a fresh berry pie while it steeps. Elderberries are packed full of antioxidants and are known to help with Vitamin C absorption and support a healthy inflammatory response (which our bodies need when we’re battling head colds, sinus infections, etc.). Buy on Amazon $ 11

Tazo Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea It wouldn’t be Fall without cinnamon spice (and everything nice). What most don't realize about this fragrant bark is that it’s packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. I love Tazo’s Sweet Cinnamon Spice tea because it’s budget-friendly, tastes incredible, and the smell immediately transports me into a beautiful field, surrounded by tri-colored leaves--it’s truly Fall in a mug! Tazo’s Sweet Cinnamon Spice also includes star anise, which adds to the depth of flavor, but also comes with it’s own healing properties —the fruit is known to aid digestion as well as improve sleep quality. Drinking Sweet Cinnamon Spice always feels like I’m getting double bang for my buck. Buy on Target $ 3

Harney & Sons African Autumn Ahh, Roobios Tea is such a delight! It has natural notes of vanilla, caramel, and a smokiness that evokes sitting next to a campfire making s’mores. One of my favorite Roobios tea blends is Harney & Sons African Autumn. The Roobios tea is paired with hibiscus, cranberry, and orange peel, making each sip a total autumnal delight. On top of how delicious this tea is, it also carries a host of wellness benefits. Roobios contains vital minerals such as calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, and polyphenols, which help fight free radicals to keep you healthy and strong! You can’t go wrong with a tin of African Autumn in your pantry. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Fire Cider Shire City Herbals Fire Cider isn’t what you would traditionally consider a “tea” but it is a delicious herbal tonic that uses apple cider vinegar to extract all of the health benefits from the added ingredients. Fire Cider has long been used as a delicious concoction for warding off cold and flu germs. Shire City’s Fire Cider includes ginger, onion, horseradish, garlic, turmeric, black pepper, and habanero peppers to create an All-Star lineup of flavor and immunity boosters. A glass of Fire Cider is the equivalent of drinking your favorite veggie soup on a crisp, Fall evening. Buy on Amazon $ 23

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.