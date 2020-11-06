We Weren’t Sure About These Home Remedies at First, but Now We Swear by Them

We at Scouted are big fans of natural health alternatives. And I think that comes from being really, really skeptical of them. All of the products below are ones we were initially unsure of: a nasal swab that helps keep you healthy? A tub of balm that prevents migraines? It’s almost too good to be true. And yet, these are tried and tested products, ones we at Scouted have come to be unable to live without. If you’re looking for some natural home remedies, these are our personal favorites.

Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab Scouted Contributor Maria Cassano uses this nasal swab to help her stay healthy during flu season. She writes, “After applying this Manuka honey nasal swab to my nose everyday, I felt like I recovered faster than the people who had gotten me sick in the first place. Is it a cure all for the flu? No, but it could help mitigate the suffering at least a little bit if you do happen to contract it.” Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tiger Balm At first, I was skeptical of a label that claimed such a small product could remedy aches, pains, migraines, and cold symptoms but “I wish I didn’t wait as long as I did to try it.” Tiger Balm comes in a little lip balm container but it packs a punch. “What hits your nose is menthol (think: Vicks VapoRub), which produces a peppermint-eucalyptus aroma that can’t help but flood the nostrils and tickle your other senses, too. The menthol, in tandem with the camphor, cools the skin and distracts the brain from the pain you’re experiencing, and relaxes the muscles as a result.” Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beekeeper’s Natural Spray Scouted Contributor Maria Cassano also loves this throat spray, writing, “Since I’ve added it to my health regimen I haven’t gotten sick once. Not even during flu season.” It’s filled with bee propolis, which is considered to be one of the “most promising immunomodulation agents,” meaning it’s extremely effective when it comes to stimulating the immune system. All you do is spray it in your mouth, almost like candy. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Migrastil Migraine Stick As someone who lives in common fear of the migraine, I’m willing to try anything. “This stick is filled with cooling essential oils that you rub on your temples when you feel a migraine coming on. Immediately, a cool sensation wraps a band around my head, and a tingling feeling seeps its way in. The stick is filled with natural ingredients and essential oils like peppermint, spearmint, lavender, and coconut that I find soothing.” I haven’t had a migraine since I started using it. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

