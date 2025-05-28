Politics

Tech Billionaire Warns About Looming Jobs Apocalypse That Americans Are Ignoring

“It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it.”

AI could erase half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and hike unemployment to 10-20 percent within the next one to five years, tech billionaire Dario Amodei warns. Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic—one of the leading companies developing artificial intelligence—told Axios that the government and AI companies need to stop “sugar-coating” the scale of the threat and warn people of the looming job apocalypse facing industries like finance, tech, and law. “We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming,” Amodei said. “I don’t think this is on people’s radar.” He added that most Americans are “unaware that this is about to happen” to junior positions in the corporate world. “It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it,” Amodei said. But there are some signs the crisis is already here. Meta announced it would reduce its payroll by 5 percent shortly after CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that his company and others are working on AI that “can effectively be a sort of mid-level engineer that you have at your company that can write code.” Top Trump ally Steve Bannon also told Axios the issue of AI job elimination will likely play a major role in the 2028 presidential election, and that “entry-level jobs that are so important in your 20s are going to be eviscerated.”

