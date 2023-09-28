Suspect in Tech CEO’s Murder Freaked When He Saw Himself on the News: Cops

The suspect accused of murdering a tech CEO in her apartment building allegedly went on the lam after seeing himself on the news, authorities revealed on Thursday.

Baltimore police said that a Tuesday press conference naming Jason Billingsly as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in 26-year-old Pava LaPere’s murder spurred the 32-year-old convicted felon to go on the run. Billingsly, who was already a suspect in connection with an arson, rape, and attempted murder of a family two weeks prior, spurred a citywide manhunt that ended on Wednesday night, when he was arrested at a train station.

“As soon as the news conference happened the other day, he basically left the location where he was at. We did a search warrant at one location; he had just left because he saw the news conference,” Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a Thursday press conference announcing the arrest.

Billingsly, a registered sex offender with a violent criminal history, is now in custody on a slew of crimes connected to two harrowing incidents. Police say that on Sept. 19, Billingsly targeted a family he knew in an incident that involved a five-year-old and left a man and woman critically injured.

Days later, around Sept. 22, police believe Billingsly murdered LaPere, the founder of EcoMap Technologies, at her apartment building. Citing sources with knowledge of the investigation, the Baltimore Banner reported that police found LaPere on the roof of the West Franklin apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say that the Johns Hopkins University graduate once featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list was reported missing before she was found. LaPere showed signs of “blunt-force trauma” when she was found, but the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities did not reveal on Thursday whether there was a previous connection between LePere and her alleged murderer. Worley, however, said there was no forced entry to LePere’s apartment.

LaPere’s death spurred authorities to publicly announce Billingsly as a suspect on Tuesday, though police said that they had been “tracking” him for days prior to the previous incident.

Worley said that just prior to the Tuesday press conference, authorities were close to arresting Billingsly, but he evaded authorities. Billingsly was ultimately arrested on Wednesday evening without incident around 11 p.m.

“We are going to put this violent individual, this repeat offender, back in jail where he belongs,” Worley said.

Police said Billingsley has an extensive criminal history, including arrests in 2009, 2011, and 2013 related to several offenses, like second-degree assault charges, and robbery. The Maryland sex offender registry also shows that Billingsley was convicted of a first-degree sex offense in 2015 and released in October 2022 on parole.

​​

“It is very clear that this individual posed a substantial danger, that he had been noncompliant and was clearly violating the terms of his supervision after being released, and that alone should be enough to make sure that we keep him off the streets,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “I hope this sends a message to everybody else who likes to commit these kinds of cowardly, horrendous acts that we will not tolerate it and we will pull you off the streets of Baltimore.”