Tech Company Hit With DOJ Fine After Racist ‘Whites Only’ Job Posting
WHITE & WRONG
A Virginia tech company was hit with a DOJ fine after it sent up a job posting seeking only white candidates, the Department announced in a news release Thursday. Arthur Grand Technologies began advertising in March 2023 that they were looking for “U.S. Born Citizens [white] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates],” with the brackets left in place. The department began investigating in May 2023 and “determined that Arthur Grand discriminated based on citizenship status and national origin after a recruiter working for Arthur Grand’s subsidiary in India posted the advertisement on the job website Indeed.” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said it was “shameful” that executives were still using segregationist policies in the 2020s and said she “share[s] the public’s outrage” at the “appalling and discriminatory” action. The DOJ did not disclose the exact amount Arthur Grand was fined.