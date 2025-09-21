Tech Entrepreneur Falls 2,000 Feet to His Death
A tech entrepreneur tragically plummeted to his death after climbing a massive California mountain. Matias Augusto Travizano, 45, fell 2,000 feet after reaching the peak of Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, People reported. Travizano and two others were making their way down when he and another climber reportedly veered off the main trail and became stranded on an ice sheet near the northern edge of the Wintun Glacier, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. The pair tried to slide down to a lower area to get back on the trail when Travizano started “sliding out of control,” the outlet reported. He then collided with a boulder 300 feet below and was knocked unconscious for five to 10 minutes, according to the report, while his climbing partner tried to reach him. Travizano then regained consciousness, which dislodged him from the rock and he slid down the glacier out of sight. Authorities discovered Travizano at an elevation of 10,200 feet near the the base of the Wintun Glacier.