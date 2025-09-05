Tech Lords Shamelessly Suck Up to Trump After He Iced Out Elon

President Donald Trump wined and dined a flock of Silicon Valley billionaires at the White House on Thursday, as the tech lords continue to attempt to stay on the president’s good side.

Former “First Buddy” Elon Musk was notably absent from the entitled gathering, with the Tesla CEO posting on X after a user wondered why Bill Gates was present at the event, but not him. “I was invited, but unfortunately could not attend,“ Musk said. ”A representative of mine will be there.”

Trump broke his silence on Musk this week, telling The Scott Jennings Show, “He’s got 80 percent super-genius, and then 20 percent he’s got some problems. When he works out the 20 percent, he’ll be great.”

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host tech leaders, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates . SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Dinner guests included Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated next to POTUS, while Microsoft founder Bill Gates sat next to Melania Trump. Also present were Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

At one point, Trump asked the guests to talk about their companies, which quickly turned into flagrant fawning over the president.

Tim Cook, seated on the non-Trump side of the table, gushed, “It’s incredible to be among everyone here, particularly you and the first lady, I’ve always enjoyed having dinner and interacting.”

It turned back into a work dinner when Trump asked guest after guest how much money they were investing in America.

“I want to thank you for setting the tone such that we could make a major investment in the United States and have some key advanced manufacturing here,” Cook, who was at the White House earlier this year to give Trump a gaudy gold gift to mark Apple moving some of their production to America, said at Thursday’s dinner.

Trump asked, “How much money will Apple be investing in the United States, because I know it’s a lot and you know, you were elsewhere and now you’re really coming home in a big way. How much will you be investing?”

Donald Trump and all his tech buddies have dinner. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Cook said it would be $600 billion. “We’re very proud to do it,” he said. Apple has previously said that while the glass, semiconductors and Face ID module will soon be made in the U.S, the “final assembly” of their products “will be elsewhere for a while.”

Altman also spoke Trump’s love language, stating “Thank you for being such a pro-business, pro-innovation president. It’s a very refreshing change.”

After talking up the potential of AI and their investments in America, Altman said “we will invest a ton in the United States.” Trump jumped in to clarify it would be “hundreds of billions of dollars.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is a big Trump fan. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

That started Trump going around the table like an auctioneer, “Come to think of it how much is Google investing?” ($250 billion in the next two years) and then “What about Microsoft? That’s a big number” ($75-$80 billion).

The event followed some of the tech guests attending a session of the new Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, chaired by Melania.

Mark Zuckerberg seemed to avoid most of the media attention, however a reporter asked him a question about recent crackdowns on social media posts in the U.K.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg smile during a private dinner. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

When Trump asked if he would like to answer the question he had been directly asked, Zuckerberg admitted, “Sorry I wasn’t paying attention.”