Cloudflare Drops Kiwi Farms, Citing ‘Imminent Danger’
‘THREAT TO HUMAN LIFE’
Tech security company Cloudflare has announced that it is dropping the Kiwi Farms website due to “imminent danger” posed by online harassment campaigns and threats originating from the site. The move comes just a few days after Cloudflare chief executive Matthew Prince initially stood by the company's decision to protect the site after it was linked to real-life harassment campaigns. The site, known as a forum for stalkers to organize campaigns against their intended targets, has been linked to at least three suicides. By Saturday, Prince had reversed course, telling The Washington Post: “We think there is an imminent danger, and the pace at which law enforcement is able to respond to those threats we don't think is fast enough to keep up.” He noted that forum contributors were posting home addresses of people and calling for them to be shot. Visitors to the site are now greeted by the message, “Due to an imminent and emergency threat to human life, the content of this site is blocked from being accessed through Cloudflare’s infrastructure.”