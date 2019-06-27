Technical Issues Plague NBC Democratic Debate, Force Moderators to Take Early Break

During Wednesday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate, Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow were set to kickoff the second hour of questions when technical issues forced them to take an early commercial break.
With additional voices being heard on the telecast, Todd and Maddow asked the control room to fix the problem before addressing the candidates again. The additional sound, however, could still be heard. Turns out, the issue was that the previous hour’s moderators’ microphones were still on.
“You know, we had prepared for everything,” Maddow jokingly noted as Todd threw it to break in order to get the control-room chaos hammered out.