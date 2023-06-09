Tecovas is Gifting Items with Every Boot Purchase
YEE-HAWT SALE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Everybody loves cowboy boots. And everybody loves a good deal. So what if I told you that you could get a good deal from buying a pair of cowboy boots? Well, saddle up, Partner. Because our favorite boot brand, Tecovas, is giving away one of their premium leather belts with every purchase of a pair of Men's boots. With dozens of combinations to pick from, you're sure to grab the exact match to your boot and complete that debonair western look. Don't sleep on this sale though, because it will only be live on site through June 12th. You can also peep their other steals in their 'Last Call, Y'all Sale' here.
Tecovas Boot Sale
Free Shipping | Free Returns