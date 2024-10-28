Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Aside from cooler temperatures and fall foliage, one of the best parts about autumn is swapping out our sandals and sundresses and scoping out the new season’s boots and cozy sweaters.

While there are any number of versatile, well-designed boots to choose from, including Chelsea boots, knee-high suede boots, shearling UGG boots, and beyond, this season, there’s one pair we simply can’t peel our eyes away from: Tecovas The Hailey boot .

Tecovas, a leading Texas bootmaker, blends classic Western design with modern-day functionality and fashion to create their fan-favorite styles, and this beautifully designed boot is a seasonal essential that transcends the fickle footwear trend cycle year over year. But, The Hailey , $239, takes the reins as the brand’s most refined and stylish design yet.

Its broad appeal extends far beyond the trendy horse-girl crowd, making it a timeless choice for anyone seeking sophistication and style.

The knee-high bovine leather boot features the perfect blend of equestrian style and modernity. Its sleek silhouette looks Western without all the head-turning, borderline kitschy embellishments. Forgoing those all-too-familiar ostentatious designs, the goes-with-everything boot sticks with subtle stitching and a sleek, streamlined presentation that lets the rich, supple leather and clean design speak for itself.

The result is a versatile and timeless boot that you can effortlessly weave into any wardrobe, whether that’s a casual day of distressed denim and a white tee or bundled-up outing with a sweater dress and tights. Even those who normally are averse to Western styles are apt to find The Hailey as a chic and adaptable addition to their closet—one that adds understated luxury and appeal to any outfit without screaming “cowboy boot.”

Plus, unlike other Western boots that tend to be uncomfortable and difficult to break in, the rounded-toe Hailey delivers sneaker-level comfort right from the get-go, with a minimal heel that gives it that equestrian edge without sacrificing comfort or risking blisters along the way. Boots normally take me a few weeks to break in, but within the first wear, The Hailey was already one of the most comfortable, easy-to-walk-in boots I’ve ever worn.

Whether you’re a longtime boot enthusiast or just discovering the charm of Western fashion, this stunning knee-high leather boot is sure to be a chic companion for the cooler months ahead, but don’t miss the coveted style before it rides off into the sunset for good.

