Tecovas Partners With Designer Kristopher Brock to Debut First-Ever Women’s Apparel Collection

Texas-based bootmaker Tecovas is at it again with another fantastic collaboration that’ll have you rocking western wear wherever you go. Hot on the heels of its recent collab with country musician Thomas Rhett, Tecovas has partnered with Texas-born fashion designer Kristopher Brock to release a limited-edition women’s capsule collection, and we’re in love with all the whimsical, ’70s-inspired western pieces.

The feminine, frontier-inspired collab includes eight dresses, one blouse, three boots, and a must-have ranch scarf that incorporates Tecovas’ signature western style and craftsmanship with Brock’s unmistakable tailoring and modern aesthetic.

The collaboration forgoes the kitschy Western themes we’re all too familiar with—i.e., denim everything, horse prints, and fringe galore—and instead features a wide-ranging collection inspired by the landscape of the Western frontier.

The apparel incorporates a variety of textiles, fits, and prints that transition well from night to day and season to season, and the boots, though classic Tecovas’ designs, incorporate elevated design additions like Nile crocodile skin, distressed detailing, and beautiful floral inlays.

“Kris’ authentic vision and love for the Western lifestyle perfectly complements our commitment to quality and craftsmanship at Tecovas,” says Elizabeth Ruiz, Tecovas’ senior footwear designer, in a press release. “Our approach was to create styles that didn’t feel so precious but rather have a well-worn quality with a nod to vintage. Inspired by Kris’ signature textiles, this special collection celebrates trailblazing women who are drawn to the West.”

Wondering what pieces you should snag immediately from this limited-edition collection before they sell out? See below for a few of our favorites from the Tecovas x Kristopher Brock capsule collection.

The Willow Dress Feminine, flowy, and fun. That’s what you get with this cozy floral frock, which includes a form-fitting, flattering corset top that will fit you like a glove. Buy At Tecovas $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Abby Boot Tecovas only recently debuted its tall Abby boots to much fanfare, and there’s no doubt the incorporation of the sueded Nile crocodile and the floral embroidery to this already popular boot will only increase its fandom. Buy At Tecovas $ 995 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mila Dress Let’s face it: this wouldn’t be a Texas collection without at least one bluebonnet print. This loose, long prairie-style dress is a quintessential Western piece you can dress up or dress down for any occasion. Buy At Tecovas $ 285 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Charlotte Top This black-and-bone floral top brings femininity to the forefront. The blouse, the only one in the collection, features just the right amount of ruffles and rustic sensibility. Buy At Tecovas $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Annie Boots Brought to life by its slightly distressed look and gorgeous ditsy floral inlays, this brick suede, snip-toe boot is sure to be a best-seller from the designer collection. Buy At Tecovas $ 425 Free Shipping | Free Returns

