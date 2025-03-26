Scouted

Tecovas’ New Boot Marries Classic Western Tradition and Contemporary Flair

MADE FOR WALKIN'

Tecovas takes modern Western wear to the next level with the Loretta boot, just in time for festival season.

Layne Van Vranken
Layne Van Vranken 

Freelance Writer

Tecovas Loretta Boot Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tecovas.
Layne Van Vranken

Layne Van Vranken

Freelance Writer

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini
Crime & JusticeTop Doctor Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife on Hiking Trail
Tom Sanders
PoliticsAtlantic Editor Threatens to Release More Texts From Trump Officials’ War Plan Group Chat
Julia Ornedo