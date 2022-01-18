Seriously, I Get Tons of Compliments Every Time I Wear These Boots

I’ve always been a fan of western-style apparel, but I usually find myself looking into the mirror before heading out from my Brooklyn apartment and asking, “Is this too much cowboy?” Those city-slicker feelings came from not finding the right style that fit me—and then I found Tecovas' boots.

Tecovas boots not only look amazing (i.e. cowboy boots that don't look like they're part of a Halloween costume), but they also fit great too. When Nancy Sinatra said, “These boots are made for walkin’” she must have been talking about Tecovas. These handmade beauties are so comfortable, you’d want to wear them straight out of the store. The good news is, you can have them sent to you directly from their site.

Tecovas The Roy Suede Boots These premium suede boots deliver just the right amount of western appeal and I can walk for hours in them. Buy at Tecovas $ 258 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Each pair of their boots is handmade in León, Mexico, and is crafted in over 200 different steps to give the utmost quality in design. I purchased a pair of The Roys’ in Honey Suede and let me assure you, I am downright obsessed. The Roy is a slim-cut, waterproof suede boot that gives a modern update to the western classic with the addition of a side zipper for easy on-and-off and added comfort.

Not that you would, but you could wear these straight out of the box and right into the square dance at your local watering hole or whatever—no breaking-in required. I’ve tried to find a con when reviewing these babies, and I’ll be honest, I really can’t find one.

