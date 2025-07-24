Ted Cruz Admits Trump’s Fever Dream of Obama Treason Charge Is BS

Sen. Ted Cruz has admitted that Barack Obama is not going to be charged with treason, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to smear the former president to deflect from the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused Obama of engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” and “years-long coup” against President Donald Trump over his administration’s investigation of Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.

Trump and his base have eagerly embraced the half-baked conspiracy and called for Obama’s arrest, but now the president’s own allies have been forced to admit Obama won’t be on trial for treason anytime soon.

During Cruz’s Wednesday appearance on The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham pointed out that the Supreme Court has ruled that presidents enjoy immunity for “official acts.”

Donald Trump shared a fake AI-generated video over the weekend that depicted former President Barack Obama being arrested and jailed. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“He’s not going to be prosecuted for treason,” Ingraham said. “That’s not going to happen.”

“He’s not going to be prosecuted, in all likelihood, for treason,” Cruz agreed.

The Texas senator then tried to insist, however, that members of the Obama administration could face “criminal liability” for supposedly lying under oath and “fabricating evidence.”

So far, the administration has not provided any evidence that Obama officials did anything other than request preliminary intelligence assessments about Russia’s election-meddling in 2016.

Gabbard’s supposed smoking guns have not contradicted the massive bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report that concluded in 2020 that Russia had “engaged in an aggressive, multi-faceted effort to influence, or attempt to influence, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election” in Trump’s favor.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is back in Donald Trump's good graces after she accused former President Barack Obama of treason. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The director of national intelligence, however, has pointed to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not successfully hack electronic voting machines as “evidence” that Russia’s election interference was all a “hoax.”

She said she was sending all of her documents to the Department of Justice, implying that indictments could be imminent.

Obama hit back at the Trump administration on Wednesday in a rare statement, saying through a spokesman: “The bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

The accusations came as Trump was facing his own supporters’ fury over the administration’s failure to provide new evidence in the Epstein case.