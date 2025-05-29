Sen. Ted Cruz used a Fox News interview to act as a human shield for Elon Musk, demanding Americans get down and kiss the billionaire’s feet for his DOGE work.

Musk has called time on his stint at the Trump administration, with his 130-day “special government employee” status elapsing on May 30. His time at Trump’s side was tumultuous, with Tesla caught up in the pushback against his cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.

Cruz appears shocked by the backlash, telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening that Americans should be expressing deep gratitude to Musk and chanting “Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The left’s reaction, he said, was somewhat different. “It shows what utter hypocrites they are,” he told the host.

Musk has announced his departure from government, but has said the work of DOGE will continue. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Texas senator was likely referencing the pushback towards Musk’s government position, which inspired claims of a conflict of interests and triggered a backlash that saw violent protests at Tesla dealerships and charging stations, with cars defaced, battered, and even burned.

Cruz said Musk had been “a hero to the left” through his championing of electric alternatives to gas-guzzling vehicles.

“And then he had the temerity to actually speak the truth, to support Donald Trump, to speak up against the madness of open borders, to speak up against the insanity of men and women’s sports, to speak up against the woke mind virus. And the left decided he was Adolf Hitler. He was the embodiment of evil,” he said, branding the attacks on Tesla dealerships “domestic terrorism.”

“I think the American people ought to be saying to Elon, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you!’ He came and spent four months working for the American people free of charge, didn’t collect a salary, made nothing. He rooted out massive waste, fraud and abuse, and he did so at enormous cost to himself,” Cruz continued.

Musk called in Donald Trump to help him bolster Tesla sales. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“You look at his stock holdings, his stock holdings dropped tens of billions of dollars. It was a personal sacrifice and the death threats that were directed against him were massive. I think Elon is an extraordinary entrepreneur, an extraordinary business leader.”

Hannity emphatically agreed—recounting how he bought a Tesla out of “solidarity” with Musk.

“It’s the best car I’ve ever driven. The best engineer[ed] car. It is the fastest car, the most fun car. It’s really amazing,” he said.