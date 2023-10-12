Ted Cruz Blatantly Lies About Biden’s Israel Comments to Promote Podcast

CHEAT SHEET
    Justin Baragona

    Senior Media Reporter

    Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to reporters outside the Russell Senate Office.

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who seems more interested these days in podcasting than legislating, peddled an obvious falsehood about President Joe Biden on Thursday in a post promoting his online show. “It took days for Joe Biden to say the U.S. stands with Israel, I am glad that he finally said it, but it's important for Americans to understand why it took him that long,” Cruz tweeted. “On Verdict, @benfergusonshow and I discuss how the Democrats are beholden to Israel-hating leftist activists.” In a press conference just hours after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, however, the president said: “Let there be no mistake, the United States stands with the state of Israel.” Though his post was eventually hit with a Community Note, X’s version of a fact check, Cruz was still unwilling to take the loss. “Nice try, fact-checkers, but the facts aren't on your side for this one,” Cruz insisted, adding that the “community note is FALSE.”