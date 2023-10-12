Ted Cruz Blatantly Lies About Biden’s Israel Comments to Promote Podcast
LYIN’ TED
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who seems more interested these days in podcasting than legislating, peddled an obvious falsehood about President Joe Biden on Thursday in a post promoting his online show. “It took days for Joe Biden to say the U.S. stands with Israel, I am glad that he finally said it, but it's important for Americans to understand why it took him that long,” Cruz tweeted. “On Verdict, @benfergusonshow and I discuss how the Democrats are beholden to Israel-hating leftist activists.” In a press conference just hours after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, however, the president said: “Let there be no mistake, the United States stands with the state of Israel.” Though his post was eventually hit with a Community Note, X’s version of a fact check, Cruz was still unwilling to take the loss. “Nice try, fact-checkers, but the facts aren't on your side for this one,” Cruz insisted, adding that the “community note is FALSE.”