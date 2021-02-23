Ted Cruz Calls Houston Neighbors ‘A**holes’ After Wife’s Cancun Texts Got Leaked During Texas Catastrophe
‘PRETTY P*SSED’
It’s been just a few days since Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was shamed into returning from his tone-deaf trip to Cancun during a once-in-a-generation disaster that’s killed dozens of people in his home state—but he’d really appreciate it if everyone just gave him a break already. In an appearance on the conservative Ruthless podcast, Cruz got particularly salty about his Houston neighbors, who he appears to believe leaked texts from his wife about the planned trip. “Heidi is pretty pissed about that,” said Cruz when asked about the texts, which showed her complaining about her “freezing” home and trying to get others to flee the city with them. Cruz appeared to lay the blame for the leaks on his Democrat-supporting neighbors, saying the leak was a sign of “how ridiculously politicized and nasty” politics has become in the nation and, more specifically, on his street. “Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes,” said the senator. “Treat each other as human beings, have some degree, some modicum of respect.” Cruz also said that those getting angry about the trip “need to laugh a little bit—you know, loosen up.”