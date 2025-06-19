Texas Republican Ted Cruz was humiliated in yet another slapdown moment with former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

Cruz, 54, appeared alongside Carlson, 56, for an interview published Wednesday, but garnered headlines a day prior after a preview posted by Carlson went viral.

In the new footage, the pair engage in a tit-for-tat over the conflict with Iran and Israel and argue over possible U.S. involvement. Cruz, who supported the idea of a Trump intervention, admitted his knowledge and support of Israel can be traced back to learning the Bible phrase, “those who bless Israel will be blessed” from Sunday School. ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Cruz Quotes the Bible on Tucker Carlson Tonight. screengrab

When Carlson asked Cruz to fact check where the passage he quoted features in the Bible, Cruz couldn’t answer, and instead suggested Carlson could search for it on his phone.

“It’s in Genesis,” Carlson shoots back swiftly. “So you’re quoting a Bible phrase you don’t have context for and you don’t know where in the Bible it is, but that’s like your theology? I’m confused.

“I’m a Christian,” Carlson adds. “I want to know what you’re talking about... I’m confused.”

Cruz told him, “Where does my support for Israel come from? Number one, because biblically we are commanded to support Israel...”

Tucker interrupts Cruz and asks for clarification, including to define Israel.

“Do you know know what Israel is?” Cruz shoots back, as the pair go between each other until Carlson responds, “this is silly.”

Tucker Carlson Reacting to Ted Cruz Claims Over Israel. screengrab

The tense interview continued with the two men shouting over each other as Cruz attempts to clarify his position and Carlson continues to call him out.

“It’s my job to figure out what you’re talking about,” Carlson adds.

Cruz eventually backtracks from his initial comments and suggests his “personal motivation” doesn’t correlate with his political stance.

“Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East,” Cruz says

The Carlson and Cruz MAGA meltdown has blown up in Republican camps.

On CNN’s The Source With Kaitlan Collins, Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno was asked “Was that exchange between Tucker and Ted Cruz getting texted around in a lot of Republican senator group chats today?,” Collins asked. “I probably could confirm that’s a yes,” Moreno replied.