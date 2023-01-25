Ted Cruz Defends Pence but Slams Biden Over Classified Docs
‘THAT IS VERY DIFFERENT’
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is apparently treating the discoveries of classified documents in surprising places on a case by case basis. Speaking during an appearance on Kudlow on Fox Business Tuesday, the Republican lawmaker called for the FBI to search through the properties and offices of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, after classified files were found at the president’s home and former office. But Cruz didn’t seem to think similar measures should be taken against former Vice President Mike Pence, who was also revealed to have classified documents at his home in Indiana. “I believe the FBI needs to search the residences of Hunter Biden and any business offices of Hunter Biden to determine if there are classified materials there, because if these classified materials in particular implicate Burisma, Ukraine, communist China, payments going to Hunter Biden or Joe Biden’s brother or the Biden family, then this shifts from a political problem to a very serious problem of criminal liability and major crimes,” Cruz said. When asked about Pence, Cruz said: “Oh look, the Mike Pence story, it’s still early. You know, Mike Pence, as you noted he is a good friend, he’s a good man. ... That is very different from what Joe Biden has done.”