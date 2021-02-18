Ted Cruz DID Fly Out to Cancun With Texas in Chaos, Says Fox News

Speculation raged on social media overnight that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) flew out on vacay to Cancun while his home state of Texas froze and residents scrambled to survive—but his office stayed completely silent on the rumors. However, Fox News reports that a Republican source has now confirmed Cruz’s completely tone-deaf trip.

The senator’s fellow travelers seemed to out his visit on Wednesday evening by posting several snaps of him inside an airport and then, later, on a plane. An unnamed Republican appeared to put an end to the speculation Thursday morning, telling Fox News that the allegations are true and commenting: “The photos speak for themselves.”

Cruz reported flight came during an ongoing catastrophe in his home state—freezing weather has caused days of mass power failures, which, in turn, has caused widespread food shortages and water outages. In his final tweet shortly before the incriminating photos of him surfaced, Cruz wrote: “A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.”

Cruz’s office has still not responded to a request for comment—but his opponents have been happy to talk about it. Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas Congressman who lost to Cruz in 2018, told MSNBC that his rival “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve.”

Texas Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat, posted one of the many photos of Cruz and asked: “Guess which U.S. Senate from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?”