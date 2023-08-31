Ted Cruz Finds New Beer-Related Scandal to Get Mad At
BOOZE CRUZ
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a vocal participant in the right-wing criticisms of Bud Light over its brief partnership with a transgender influencer, was back Wednesday with a new bone to pick regarding beer: Dr. George Koob, director of the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, suggesting that recommendations for alcohol consumption could be reduced to two drinks per week at some unknown future date. Under the institute’s current recommendations, which are up for review in 2025, women can have one drink per day while men can have two. Cruz was so distressed by the idea of such a change that he went on Newsmax to gripe about it, at one point taking a seemingly choreographed swig of a Texas-brewed beer along with a handful of men in the background. But first, Cruz had a message for the institute, which he said was comprised of “idiots”: “If they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass.” Newsmax host Eric Bolling was on the same page, taking a sip of non-alcoholic beer shortly after.