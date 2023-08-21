CHEAT SHEET
Ted Cruz Fooled by a Clear Troll Job on Twitter After Hurricane Hilary
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had his wits tested on Monday when he came across a clear troll job from a Barstool bro. The Twitter picture showed a shark on what appears to be a flooded road, which Barstool’s “Big Cat” joked was taken in Los Angeles—currently getting slammed by record rainfall—on the 405. “Holy crap,” the senator responded to the phony flick. Cruz was roasted in the replies for his naiveté, which he acknowledged in a follow-up tweet, but not before panning L.A. in predictable conservative fashion. “I’m told this is a joke,” Cruz conceded. “In LA, you never know… And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise.”