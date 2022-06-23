If and when the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says it won’t be all that surprising to see Attorney General Merrick Garland among the rioters taking to the streets over the decision.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, Cruz pointed to the civil rights protests and riots in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and said there could be more such riots after the Roe decision.

“We’re going to see a reprise, I fear, of the Black Lives Matter and the Antifa riots where they’re going to try to use political violence to advance their ends, and the Department of Justice needs to step in and stop them,” Cruz told the Fox host.

“I halfway expect the attorney general to be rioting alongside them because this Department of Justice has been so politicized,” he said.

The department’s supposed politicization, Cruz has claimed, is evident by its handling of threats of violence against school officials, for instance.

The senator’s comment came after Hannity clumsily tried to link the 2020 unrest to the Jan. 6 insurrection by putting the blame on those responsible for securing the Capitol and wondering “why they didn’t take it seriously knowing we came off a summer of 574 riots?”

“By the way,” he said, “where’s the committee investigating that?”

Should the court indeed overturn Roe, which a leaked draft opinion from earlier this year suggests it will, the Fox host asked the Texas senator, “What is Joe Biden—what are these big cities doing to protect people in light of a threat that we now know is public?”

“The organized left—they’re going to engage in riots,” Cruz said. “They’re going to engage in violence.”

The court, which has yet to rule on 13 cases including Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, could issue its opinion as soon as Thursday.