Ted Cruz Humiliated as Constituents Boo Him on National TV

Sen. Ted Cruz has been brutally booed by his fellow Texans in front of a national audience.

Cruz was interviewed by ESPN’s Rece Davis on College GameDay about the “Protect College Sports Act,” but viewers could hardly hear a thing he said because of how loud the jeers were from a crowd of mostly University of Texas fans.

The GameDay audience briefly chanted “Ted, you suck” as the Republican tried to push through his hard-to-watch interview.

College football writer Chris Marler noted that the jeers for Cruz on the Saturday morning program were louder than they were at the mention of Texas’ biggest rival, Oklahoma, and the Longhorns’ opponent that night, Ohio State.

Like Cruz, Davis never acknowledged the roaring boos. ESPN did not air reactions from the full GameDay panel, which occasionally features local politicians—like Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro last season—as guests on its flagship college football show. However, the wide shot captured fans booing and giving Cruz a thumbs down in the background.

Texas fans behind Ted Cruz could be seen booing and giving the Republican senator a thumbs down during his live interview on ESPN. ESPN

Cruz, 55, from Houston, wore a burnt orange blazer that matched UT’s colors. The Republican, who attended Princeton for undergrad and Harvard for law school, has been photographed with gear from teams and universities across Texas. Some in Texas have joked of a “Ted Cruz curse,” with teams often losing whenever Cruz dons their gear or travels to watch them play live.

Jeers could be heard in all nine minutes that Cruz appeared on ESPN on Saturday.

“I have never seen anyone get relentlessly booed, by fans of all stripes, like Ted Cruz received on College GameDay,” read one viral post on X. “It was literally non-stop booing from start to finish. The man is going to need therapy.”

Sen. Ted Cruz made no mention of the jeers in a post after his appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay. X

In a social post of his own after the humiliating appearance, Cruz did not mention the jeers and said it was “great to be in Austin” to support the Longhorns. Mockery of Cruz filled the replies.

The top reply read, “It WAS great to hear you get booed and embarrassed on national television !!🤡”