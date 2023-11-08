Ted Cruz Says He Plans to Run for President Again–Just Not in 2024
CRUZADE
Ted Cruz said he was expecting to run for president again while promoting his new book, although he will not run for president in 2024 and is instead running for a third term in the senate. Cruz said that he did not feel like the timing was right for a presidential campaign this time around and that the senate was the “battlefield” for fighting “woke” issues like race and gender policies. In 2016, Cruz ran for president and won the Iowa primary before losing to Trump in Indiana. In 2018, Cruz nearly lost his senate seat to Beto O’Rourke and defended his position by less than three percent. “I loved running for president in 2016. We came incredibly close. We came within inches of winning. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life and I fully hope and expect to run again at some point,” Cruz said.